Pandemic not over yet, govt has not let guard down, says Health Minister Mandaviya

Playing down the apprehensions about the XE variant of the Coronavirus, terming it as another form of Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that the government has not let the guard down and “it is continuing tracing, surveillance and genome mapping to see if there’s any new variant”.

He also urged the people to continue with precautions as the pandemic is not over yet. “We cannot predict tomorrow,” he said, while detailing the Narendra Modi government’s fight against the pandemic and the vaccination programmes at a press conference organised as part of BJP’s ongoing ‘samajik nyay pakhwada’. He said 97 per cent of the eligible population in the country has been inoculated with the first dose of vaccine, and 85 per cent have got both jabs.

India reported 380 deaths per million population compared to the global average of 788 deaths, he said. India was also able to limit the infection’s spread, with 31,383 cases reported per million against 63,458 globally, the Minister said.

Mandaviya said experts will decide the time for vaccination of children below 12 years, adding that very few countries have gone for administering the jabs to children in this age group.