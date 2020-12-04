Panchkula to get Mayor after over two years — votes to be cast on December 27

The nominations by the returning officers will be announced on Friday and the nomination papers will be filed between December 11 and December 16. (Representational)

The long-awaited elections of the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula will be held on December 27, announced the election commission on Thursday.

The nominations by the returning officers will be announced on Friday and the nomination papers will be filed between December 11 and December 16.

Subsequently, the nomination papers will be scrutinised on December 17, after which the polling symbols will be allotted to the candidates on December 18.

The votes will be casted on December 27, and the re-polling, if any, will be held on December 29. Officials said that the counting of votes will be undertaken on December 30, at the end of which the winner will be announced, on the same day.

While Congress state president Kumari Selja declared that she will content in the Municipal Corporation elections in Panchkula, Sonipat and Ambala, former cabinet minister Captain Abhimanyu was made an in-charge for the Panchkula MC elections by BJP.

In July, after more than two years after the row over bifurcation of Panchkula’s Municipal Corporation had begun, the Haryana state cabinet had announced its final decision to bifurcate the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, and a separate municipal council was given to Kalka.

After the bifurcation, the preparations for the Panchkula MC polls had begun, with the district administration issuing a notification regarding the proposal for approval of wards in August. The process for the same was completed by early September. The objections raised regarding the wards were also heard and disposed of after making minor amends.

The state election commission had then appointed the DC of the city to prepare a ward-wise voter list which was presented by the end of September. Objections and additions were entertained till November, after which a final list was issued.

The election commission, thus, declared elections and the process for filing of nominations Thursday. The city is set to get its council and Mayor by the year end, after a gap of more than two-and-a-half years.

