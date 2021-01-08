Panchkula: Second dry run held at six centres

A five-member team of a vaccinator officer and four vaccination officers were deployed at each centre during the process of dry run.

THE SECOND dry run for Covid-19 vaccination was held across Panchkula district at six centres – three each in urban and rural areas — on Thursday in preparation for the vaccine rollout.

The six areas included community centres in sectors 16, 21, 26, Kalka, Pinjore and Barwala. At least 25 beneficiaries, health workers, participated in the drive at each centre.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, Civil Surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur attended the dry run.

A five-member team of a vaccinator officer and four vaccination officers were deployed at each centre during the process of dry run.

The second dry run has been conducted to ensure smooth implementation of Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the state. The primary aim to conduct the dry run was to exercise end-to-end testing of Covid vaccination rollout so as to identify the challenges which will further help in formulating detailed plans for actual implementation of the vaccine rollout and provide confidence to programme managers at various levels.