Panchkula reports 1 Covid related death, 15 new cases

A total of 15 new Covid-19 cases and one virus-related death was reported in the district on Thursday.

A 60-year-old woman, a resident of Chikan, who had no co-morbidities succumbed to the virus.

Of the total 15 people who tested positive today, nine were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside district count.

The active cases stood at 96 while the stood at 97.7 per cent. As many as 10,457 have also been cured and discharged in the district.

A total of 10,701 positive cases have yet been reported in the district, with an added 3303 persons testing positive from other districts as well.

As many as 148 people have also succumbed to the disease in the district as of yet. The health department has conducted 174,287 tests as yet.

Covid-19 vaccination: A total of 301 against a target of 300 persons were vaccinated in Panchkula on Thursday.

Those vaccinated include 221 healthcare workers against a target of 200 HCWs and 80 frontline workers against a target of 100 FLWs.

An achievement percentage of 110.5 per cent among the HCWs and 80 per cent among the FLWs was seen.

A total achievement rate of 64.2 percent with the vaccination of 9252 persons has yet been recorded in the district.