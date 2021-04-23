Panchkula private hospitals told to reserve 50% beds for referred Covid patients

The Panchkula Additional Deputy Commissioner has directed private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent beds for reference of Covid patients by the civil surgeon and district administration.

In a meeting between district officials that took place Thursday, the decision was taken in an attempt to increase number of critical care Covid beds.

ADC Mohd Imran Raza also assured that there is sufficient availability of oxygen in the district hospitals and people not need not panic. He said that the situation is under control in the district regarding Covid cases and sampling between 2,000 and 2,500 is being done every day.

“Additional beds have also been arranged in Civil Hospital, Sector 6, and their number can be increased further if required. Directives have been issued to private hospitals in the district to reserve 50 per cent of beds for Covid patients referred by the district administration and CMO office. All the Incident Commanders have been instructed to work promptly with regard to Covid in their respective areas,” he said.

2 deaths, 529 new cases

Reporting another record cases, 529 people tested positive on Thursday in Panchkula, along with two Covid-related deaths, as per the district bulletin.

A 75-year-old woman, resident of Billa, who had no comorbidities, and a 45-year-old man, resident of Pinjore, who had hypertension and diabetes succumbed to the disease Thursday.

Of the 529 who tested positive on Thursday, 459 were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside district count. As many as 15,362 have recovered. A total of 227 healthcare workers have been infected here so far. As many as five healthcare workers tested positive on Saturday, four on Sunday, five Monday, six Tuesday, another six Wednesday and three on Thursday. The district had witnessed its first peak in September last year, but the highest caseload then detected in a day had topped out at 251 cases. The district has reported increasing number of cases in the second wave, almost doubling as compared to the first, even though the experts suggest the peak is yet to come.

The active case tally, which had stood under 100 in the month of January, was more than 200 in the first week of March, crossed the 300-mark on March 10 and 400-mark on March 16. It crossed the 1000-mark on March 30.

The tally had crossed the 1500-mark on April 13 and broke the 2000-mark on April 17. It stood at 2,493 on Thursday. The recovery rate seeing a steady drop since March further and for the first time in several months was down to 85 per cent. A total of 24,681 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 18,032 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest come from neighbouring districts. As many as 177 have also succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 257,299 tests so far, including 1,621 samples taken Wednesday.

2,442 inoculated

A total of 2,443 people were vaccinated in Panchkula on Thursday. Those vaccinated were citizens (2214), frontline (102) and healthcare (127) workers. Panchkula by April 13 had already given out one lakh doses. As many as 1,26,048 vaccines have been injected, including 10,949 to healthcare workers, 15,686 to frontline workers and 99,413 to citizens.

Vaccination took place at 31 locations consisting of 20 government sites.