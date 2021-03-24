Panchkula: More zones to be handed out to street vendors, even as alloted sites still remain vacant

While almost 150 vendors had been allotted vending sites last year, as many as 238 more eligible vendors were given the sites in February this year. (Representational)

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation is set to hold another draw on April 6 for the various vending sites across Panchkula, for which the verification process has already begun. The registration and verification process for the sites will remain open till March 25.

The civic body will allot at least 374 sites, located in sectors 2, 4, 8, 11, 12 and 19, to the vendors in the draw which will take place at Sector 12 Community Centre.

The corporation resumed the allotment of vending sites in February this year for the second time after it was halted in March last year due to the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While almost 150 vendors had been allotted vending sites last year, as many as 238 more eligible vendors were given the sites in February this year. The sites allotted in February are located in sectors 2,4,8,10,11,12 and 15, among others.

The biometric survey conducted by Panchkula Municipal Corporation in 2019 had concluded that Panchkula has a total of 3,718 registered street vendors, of which 58.2 per cent– amounting to 2,166– belong to Panchkula and at least 13.5 per cent (503) of the remaining vendors are residents of Haryana. While 100 belong to Punjab and 949 are from UT or are residents of other states. However, all the vendors were to be absorbed by the Administration through allotment of legal vending spots.

The sites at one of the vending zones in the city, built in Sector 19 and equipped with a capacity to rehabilitate almost 458 vendors, were allotted to 62 street vendors in the second week of February last year.

Additional 62 street vendors, all of whom hail from the city, were allotted sites in the zone in the first phase, which was originally set to take place on January 15. The second draw of lots was then conducted at the Community Center in Sector 21 in the last week of February and 65 more vendors were allotted space.

Despite the allotment of sites to almost 200 vendors in Sector 19 till now, the zone continues to remain unoccupied as these vendors put up their stalls at other desired places.

Officials of the MC, including Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta, have consistently issued orders to commence anti-encroachment drives and take measures to encourage rehabilitation of vendors while maintaining the beautification of the city– but the efforts have not proven fruitful.

While 400 vendors have been allotted sites in the city as yet, over 3,300 vendors, hit by the pandemic and lockdown, await their legal vending zones which had remained under construction in several parts of the city.

Sources said those hailing from the city have been given a priority in the allotment of the vending zones which has created a ruckus among the venders here.