Panchkula MC offers upto 100 % rebate on arrears

WITH HUGE rebates being offered by Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department on property taxes, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, which is owed Rs 147 crore in property taxes, is also hoping to improve the financial health of the corporation.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sumedha Kataria also said that the Panchkula civic body is offering a 100 per cent rebate on arrears from 2010-2011 to 2016-2017 charges. If anybody wants to clear all their dues in totality 2016-2017 onwards, they will be given a 25 per cent rebate.

A lucrative offer by district is also set to award the good tax payers who have been submitting their taxes before July 31 for at least the past three years.

“Such persons already get 10 per cent rebate, but this year, if they submit their taxes before July 31, they will be given an extra 10 per cent rebate,” said Kataria.

People who have switched on their auto debit, meaning all those who had allowed taxes to be transacted from their accounts each year on its own, will be given a five per cent rebate.

“We have huge arrears amounting in hundreds of crores in property taxes. Because of the accumulation of arrears, many decide to not pay anything at all. We want them to come forward and clear their dues. This will help the nigam’s financial accounts and also bring people on-board to become good tax payers,” added Commissioner Sumedha Kataria.

A recent order issued by the state government also announced a 50 per cent rebate on residential properties situated under lal dora of villages, who clear all property tax dues for years 2010-2011 to 2019-2020 up to August 31

