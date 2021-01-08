scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Panchkula mayor: ‘Every effort will be made to make the city self-sufficient’

By: Express News Service | Panchkula | January 8, 2021 3:56:18 am
Panchkula mayor, new Panchkula mayor, Kulbhushan Goyal, Panchkula Municipal Corporation, indian express newsKulbhushan Goyal taking charge of MC office in Panchkula on Thursday; ( Photo: Jaipal Singh)

NEWLY ELECTED Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal assumed office at the Panchkula Municipal Corporation in Sector 14 on Thursday.

Commissioner R K Singh, BJP state vice-president Banto Kataria, district BJP president Ajay Sharma along with Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Sanyam Garg, Superintendent Engineer Vijay Goel, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura and Executive Officer Jarnail Singh were among those present.

Addressing the media, Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said that Goyal will “change the working style” of the municipal corporation and “the pace of development will accelerate under him”. He said that special attention will be given to three aspects: “To get rid of the problem of stray animals and stray dogs, free Panchkula from plastic and remove encroachments on priority basis,” he said.

A meeting will also soon be held in this regard with the deputy commissioner, municipal commissioner and deputy commissioner of police, Gupta added.

Goyal announced the inauguration of Sukhadarshanpur shed to be held on January 14. “Along with this, priority will be given to the residents to get rid of stray animals and stray dogs. Every effort will be made to make the city self-sufficient as well as make it clean and beautiful. Horticulture will also be promoted to make the city green. In addition to this, a special request will be made to the industrialists of Mohali and Zirakpur to invest in Panchkula,” said Goyal.

