Panchkula: Man stabbed to death over parking cycle in narrow lane, five booked

A 55-year-old resident of Panchkula was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbors outside his Indira Colony slum home in Sector 16 late on Thursday evening, police said. The murder, police said, took place over a trivial parking issue.

The police identified the victim as one Bindar, a resident of Indira Colony, who they said died on the spot. His two sons and wife suffered injuries in the attack that involved a knife, rods, and sticks.

As per the complaint filed by the victim’s son, Rinku, around 8.30pm on Thursday, an argument broke out between Binder and the suspect Satish Kumar over the parking of Binder’s cycle on a narrow street that left very little space for Satish’s two-wheeler to pass.

‘’Satish got angry and picked up Binder’s cycle and threw it at him. He (Satish) didn’t stop at this and then started abusing the victim and threatened to teach him a lesson and left the spot. After a while, Satish returned to the spot along with his two sons, Vicky and Sunny, and two neighbours Mahipal and Mohit. The suspects carried a knife, rods, and sticks with them. Satish’s son Vicky then stabbed Binder with a knife in the chest after which the victim fell to the ground. As the victim’s son Rinku screamed for help, his brother Vikas and their mother Saroj came outside. The suspects then proceeded to attack Vikas, Rinku, and Saroj with the rods and sticks that they were carrying with them,’’ the FIR stated.

Police have registered a case under Section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly for offense committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 321 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the five persons, on the complaint of the victim’s son Rinku.

None of the suspects have yet been arrested, the police said

Sub-Inspector Sushil Kumar, in-charge at Sector 16 police post, said raids were being conducted to nab the accused. The police said that the two parties had been involved in verbal spats on several occasions in the past as well over the parking issue.