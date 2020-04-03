Panchkula gets 50 hand wash basins to fight coronavirus spread

A hand wash facility in Panchkula. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) A hand wash facility in Panchkula. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

IN THE crucial moments leading up to the outbreak and increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the country, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation was busy coming up with a viable solution. The commissioner, in a defining moment decided to build at least 50 hand washing basins throughout the city in an attempt to stop the rapid spread of the virus.

The Panchkula civic body, on March 16, started mapping the existing facilities and found that almost 30 community toilets as well as public toilets already had hand washing facilities including the several parks of the district as well. “I remember it was a Monday and we had just realised the spread of virus in the country was increasing and that it may reach us in no time. We already knew there was a shortage of sanitizers across the city and that it would only to get worse not better. I then took a meeting of all engineers who were tasked with making a design for installing wash basins across the district and putting up an estimate within 24 hours,” said Sumedha Kataria, MC Commissioner.

An estimate and a plan of 50 structures, each costing Rs 13,000 was prepared. The budget which was taken out of the MC funds itself. “We did not worry about the funds or the money. We took it out of the property taxes we had collected. The cost of this structure was relatively high as we had to provide a cover to it. A structure had to be built in such a way that it doesn’t get stolen. We also had to ensure that water was available round-the-clock,” she added.

She further added, “The most tricky and important part of the plan was the design and we wanted to be 100 per cent sure about it. We could have made an estimate and opened up a short-term tender, but that would not have been helpful. We had to make sure that the structure was stable enough to not fall down and cause a public safety issue.”

The current structure, with a 300 water litre tank on top with steel wash basins on top of iron grills, make for self-sustainable infrastructure. These basins have been placed near water as well as disposal sources to avoid a mess.

“If we attach it to only one water source, water flow might have been interrupted which would have irritated people,” clarified the commissioner. The corporation has thus provided all such structures near sources of water and has also ensured proper disposal of water by connecting them to running sewerage. The civic body is ready to build 50 more such washing basins if the need arises. “Even if 50 more are needed, we will provide them all. We have the funds and people ready. We are also motivating all religious organisations to encourage the habit of washing hands at all their entry points which already have the facility,” she says.

It seems like the efforts made by the MC and administrations efforts have had a positive impact as Panchkula has reported only one case of coronavirus. “Whenever we talk of sanitation, handwash has always played an important role but we at the administration have lacked in creating sensitivity about it. This is an eye opener for us. Though an unfortunate situation has risen, but to provide hand wash facility is essential,” said the commissioner.

Meanwhile, even though the MC has built the structures that may help people in keeping their hands clean, they have not been able to provide each and every one of them with soaps and handwashes. “It is impossible to provide soap there on regular basis. We are trying to motivate park associations, shopping complexes owners, shop association to take responsibility and provide soaps. We are doing it in Kalka and Pinjore as well, where people have shown better societal cooperation and the shopkeepers have already started taking care of the dispensation of soap/handwashes,” said Kataria.

