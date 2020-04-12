Panchkula: First two patients recover, district begins random testing

The total number of active positive cases in the district is now down to three. (Representational Photo) The total number of active positive cases in the district is now down to three. (Representational Photo)

THE FIRST two cases of COVID-19 in Panchkula, after testing negative for the second time, have now been discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, the health department has begun carrying out field sampling in the district wherein more than 150 samples of persons with even mild symptoms were collected and sent for testing.

“Both of our first two cases, our hospital nurse as well as the masseuse have tested negative for the virus in consecutive samples. Both of them are in high spirits and ready to leave the hospital. We have signed their discharge forms. This is very good news for the city and for us”, said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, Chief Medical Officer of the district.

The total number of active positive cases in the district is now down to three.

Talking about the increase in testing samples, she said, “We have started random field sampling especially in clusters and areas we think are most vulnerable. Villages from where our recent positive cases have emerged have been tested. The villages which fall right next to Jawaharpur- the Punjab village with a lot of cases were also randomly tested today. Atleast 80 samples were collected from the said villages today.”

Orders to seal villages next to Jawaharpur

With the detection of as many as 34 COVID-19 positive cases detected in Jawaharpur village of S A S Nagar District, (Mohali), Punjab, all villages in Panchkula district falling in the buffer zone of Jawahapur village have been sealed.

“All villages of Panchkula district falling in the buffer zone of Jawaharpur are to be contained,” reads an order issued by the Deputy Magistrate.

These villages sealed include, Kami, Sundarpur, Bhareli, and NayaGaon among others.

