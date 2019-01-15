Panchkula: Exorbitant rates for material used to revamp roundabouts led to Rs 1.25-cr loss

Panchukla’s Municipal Corporation suffered a loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the roundabout beautification work as the items were given at exorbitant rates, “defective and inferior quality material” was used on roundabouts, a report on an inquiry marked by Haryana Urban local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain has revealed. Eight roundabouts are being revamped across Panchkula by M/s Sakumbari Engineering Works at a cost of Rs. 2.84 crore.

After Chandigarh Newsline, in a series of news articles, had highlighted serious financial irregularities in the roundabout-beautification project currently under way in Panchkula, Kavita Jain had ordered a probe into the matter. Vishal Seth, Technical Advisor, Urban Local bodies, Haryana was asked to hold a fact-finding probe on January 4.

“I will submit my report to the minister Tuesday,” Seth told Chandigarh Newsline. Findings of the report, accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, revealed that “items under Haryana Schedule of Rates were misinterpreted and converted into Non-schedule items and thus given on exorbitant rates”. While buying different items under a tender, government departments have to follow Haryana Schedule of Rates (HSR). When those items are not specified under HSR, they are taken under Non schedule rates, which are much higher than HSR as market rates are considered.

Stating that “rules and regulations were not followed”, Seth, in his report, has pointed out serious procedural lapses as well.

Seth said, “Several irregularities have been found and financial loss has been caused.”

The report cited that “where the rate per point of wiring for group controlled light point was given for Rs 1500 at the Shaheed Major Sandeep Sagar chowk, Shankla chowk and Geeta chowk, the rate of same wiring was given for Rs 11,000 per point at Sectors 4,5,10,11 roundabout, Sectors 11,12,12A,14 roundabout and Agarsen chowk (Sectors 8, 9, 16, 17 roundabout)”.

The findings further found that the per square meter rate for granite stone with specification of 15 mm to 18 mm thickness which was to be installed were given on extremely high rates and that of the best quality but on the ground at the roundabouts “inferior quality granite was used.”

It was further stated that as per the records of MC, the granite was given on different rates- Rs 2590 per square meter to be installed at Geeta Chowk and Rs 3000 per square meter for the roundabouts of Sectors 4,5,10,11 and Sectors 11,12,12A,14 even when as per HSR, the rate is Rs 370 per square meter.

Seth has also pointed out that “the per rate of planting best quality container – grown healthy trees was given for Rs 25,000 per tree while the same trees were given for Rs 100 at Sector 4,5,10,11 roundabout and Rs 2,500 each at Geeta chowk (Sectors 5,6,7,8 roundabout).”

A payment of Rs 1.93 crore has already been released to the work-executing agency by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation. In November, last year, LC Chauhan, Executive Engineer in-charge of the roundabout-beautification work, had found that defective and poor quality material was being used on the roundabouts.

Chauhan, on January 2, had written to the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal recommending that Municipal Engineer and Junior Engineers should be chargesheeted and their services be terminated for releasing payment to the agency, in his absence.