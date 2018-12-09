Panchkula boy bags silver medal in IMA passing-out parade

A resident of Panchkula, Lt Gurvir Singh Talwar, has been awarded the silver medal for standing second in the order of merit while Lt Gurvansh Singh Gosal, a Morinda resident and a former cadet of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), has been awarded the bronze medal for standing third in the passing- out parade held at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on Saturday.

Advertising

A fifth generation soldier, Gurvir Singh was holding the appointment of Academy Cadet Captain in the IMA. His family lives in Sector 2, Panchkula, and was present in Dehradun on Saturday. According to Brig Devinder Singh (retd), a relative of Gurvir, he studied at the Rashtriya Indian Military Academy (RIMC), Dehradun. He has been commissioned in the Sixth Battalion of the 11 Gorkha Rifles (6/11 GR).

Lt Gurvir has been preceded in the Army by his great great grandfather Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Diwan Singh, who fought in the First World War, followed by his great grandfather Colonel Waryam Singh, who fought in the Second World War, grandfather Major General HS Talwar and his father Col K S Talwar who is still serving in the Army.

The other merit holder, Lt Gurvansh Singh Gosal, held the position of Senior Under Officer in the IMA. He had joined the AFPI in April 2012 as a part of the 2nd AFPI course and joined the NDA in December 2014 as part of the 133 NDA course. He was All India rank 1 in the merit list at the time of joining NDA. He graduated from NDA in December 2017 standing first in academics as well as in service subjects there. He has been commissioned into the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment (4 Sikh) of Saragarhi fame. Prior to joining AFPI, he was a student at Jesus Saviour School, Morinda. His father Paramjit Singh is serving as an agriculture inspector at Sirhind and his mother Kuldeep Kaur is a teacher.

Advertising

In addition to the bronze medal, Gurvansh has also won three other medals — 9 GR Medal, Rajput Regiment Silver Medal and Brigade of the Guards Medal. Maj Gen B S Grewal (retd), director of AFPI, said that two other Gentlemen Cadets — Brijesh Pal Singh and Balpartap Singh — who are former students of AFPI have also earned their commission at the passing out parade.

“In the current year as many as 25 AFPI trained cadets of the 2nd AFPI course have been commissioned as officers in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Last year, the first course of AFPI had turned out eight officers. As of now, 109 AFPI cadets from the 1st to 6th Courses have already joined NDA/other academies. Another eight cadets from the 6th Course now feature in the merit list for the NDA course commencing in January and one cadet will be joining Indian Naval Academy in January,” said Maj Gen Grewal.