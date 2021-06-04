Panchkula begins preparations for monsoon

Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, Panchkula district has begun preparations for the upcoming monsoon season.

To check the preparations, CMO Panchkula Dr Jasjeet Kaur Wednesday visited several villages including Mandlay, Ganauli and Shyamtoo, among others. She said that deltamethrin is regularly being sprayed in the rural belts of the district along with source reduction activities for mosquito larvae. The gumbusia fish was also released in several water bodies of the district in the presence of the Civil Surgeon.

The district administration has also launched an IEC program in the rural belt to urge people to clear out stagnant water from coolers and water storage buckets. “All steps to reduce any dengue and malaria cases in the upcoming monsoons have been initiated by the district,” said the CMO.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said, “Tenders for cleaning of road and gullies have already been floated and work will begin within a week.”

The district has also issued advisory urging citizens to not let water stagnate inside houses for over seven days, throw out any junk that may collect water in it, wear full body coverage clothes to avoid mosquito bite.