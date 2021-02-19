Panchkula; All civic issues will be fixed with single call: Civic authorities

Taking cognizance of lack of proper maintenance of railings on the main roads of the city, he said broken railings on roads resulted in increased risk of accidents.

PANCHKULA RESIDENTS’ civic woes including those of electricity, water, road pits et al will now be resolved with a single call, a new announcement by the district has claimed.

As per an official statement released by municipal authorities, a meeting held by the Panchkula Sanitation and Maintenance Committee under the chairmanship of local MLA and Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, markets of all sectors and villages of Panchkula will have information boards (Suchna Patt) on which mobile numbers of responsible officials will be mention. Any individual facing issues may give a call on these numbers to apprise authorities of their hardships. These numbers will be permanent, like that of the police department are, so even if the officers are transferred, people will be able to contact the department with these numbers.

A blueprint of the same was prepared in the meeting held Tuesday. “Gupta said it is his priority to resolve the problems of citizens and made it clear that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost,” said a press statement. Concerned officers of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikarna (HSVP), Municipal Corporation, Panchkula and Members of the Committee remained present in the meeting.

Taking cognizance of lack of proper maintenance of railings on the main roads of the city, he said broken railings on roads resulted in increased risk of accidents. He directed officers of HSVP and Municipal Corporation to make adequate arrangement of railing on the roads. He also asked them to keep the height of the railings uniform and beautify the same by planting flowers.

At the meeting, Gupta reportedly also took cognizance of encroachments in the city. Despite a comprehensive plan of how to remove encroachments in play, no solution to the problem has yet arrived. Gupta thus has directed the change of duty timings of corporation employees. Now the employees engaged in the work of removing encroachments will work from 1 pm to 9 pm. For this, the municipal commissioner will soon issue an order, the press statement said.

The issue related to the parking woes of Panchkula District Court was also taken up in the meeting. Officials have simply been asked to “solve the problem”.

On the issuance of permanent numbers, the committee suggested that in order to keep the number permanent after transfer of officers, the Municipal Corporation should provide them with a mobile handset and SIM card. Municipal Corporation Commissioner R K Singh, who was also present in the meeting, assured that for this the corporation will make arrangements soon and will buy more than 50 mobile handsets and SIM cards.

It was informed in the meeting that the municipal corporation is also going to tighten the screws on those selling vegetables and fruits on ‘jugaad vehicles’. Officials said many people put loudspeakers on these vehicles, selling vegetables and fruits on the streets. While such vehicles are prone to road accidents, the corporation also suffers loss of revenue. The Speaker said that vending zones are being set up at designated places in the city and in such a situation, such vendors cannot be allowed. Alongwith this, instructions were given to remove vendors along the road, selling coconut water and watermelon was also given.

Those present in the meeting included Coordinator, Panchkula Sanitation and Maintenance Committee, DP Soni, Co-coordinator DP Singhal, Member, Ramakant Bhardwaj, Municipal Corporation Commissioner RK Singh, Executive Officer, Ashok Kumar, Estate Officer of HSVP, Anil Duhan, Chief Architect, Hemraj Yadav among others.