Panchjanya targets Amazon, compares it with East India Co

WEEKS AFTER it carried a cover story on Infosys, in which it accused the company of supporting “tukde-tukde gang”, RSS-affiliate magazine Panchjanya in its latest issue has carried a cover story on Amazon, equating the retail giant with East India Company, and accusing it of corrupt practices.

It also accused Amazon for allegedly assaulting Hindu values through Prime Videos.

Titled “East India Company 2.0”, the cover story, written by Panchjanya Bureau, says, “Actually, Amazon too wants to have sole rights on the Indian market. For this it has started taking steps to encircle the political, economic and individual freedom of people here. It is accused of floating shell companies to capture the e-market platform, of bribing to have policies in its favor, and of airing programmes opposed to Indian culture through Prime Videos.”

It alleged that while Amazon invested in India with a promise to help small traders get a larger platform to sell products, it actually floated its own companies to do the same. “The company floated supplier entities such as Cloudtail and Apiria in which it had significant stake and indirect control,” it said, claiming that the two companies account for 35 per cent of all Amazon business.

Comparing its tactics with East India Company, which it said first attacked the Indian culture and then promoted conversion, the article said, “Today the same thing is being done by foreign companies. Amazon is now stuck in such a controversy. Following cognizance of certain anti-Hindu content in programs such as Tandav and Paatal Lok on its OTT platform Prime Videos by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and some state governments, the company has apologised. People had alleged that Prime Videos is regularly airing such shows in which Hindu deities are made fun of and family values are assaulted.”