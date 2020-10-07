Panchayats, people will decide their own priorities, administration will be facilitator: J-K Lt Guv

Jammu and Kashmirs Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh

Panchayats and people will be the sole planners and executors of developmental projects, while the administration will play the role of a facilitator, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

People should decide about the works to be executed and the government will use all its resources to fulfil them, Sinha said at a public function here in Udhampur district.

“We all are ready to work unitedly for your (peoples) progress and development. The role of all officers is just a facilitator. Under the ‘Back2Village’ programme, all works will be formulated and planned by panchayats, its members and the people. You will be its executors. We are here to facilitate,? the L-G said.

The programme of the Jammu and Kashmir administration seeks to take governance to the hinterlands of the Union Territory.

L-G Sinha said that he was working on a four-point plan to accelerate growth, provide benefits of social security and welfare schemes to all, eliminate regional disparities and ensure effective execution of developmental works.

“Panchayats will be a new model of equitable development and growth in the country. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide their own priorities and the administration will be a facilitator,” he said.

There is no dearth of resources and infrastructure. Every work for the benefit of the people has been completed with honesty and within a stipulated timeframe, Sinha said.

He said that he will ensure socio-economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir.The Union Territory will become an example and a benchmark for other states of the country, the L-G said.

Sinha said that the ?Back2Village’ programme ensures transparent and accountable governance in rural Jammu and Kashmir.

The L-G commended the deputy commissioner of Udhampur for the pro-active approach towards developmental works in various sectors and said that the administration has worked efficiently to speed up development in the region.

”There should be on the spot decisions on problems of the people. People should also participate in such programmes,” Sinha said.

The L-G said that the administration has also been fined tuned to ensure accountability.

“I have brought the government to your doorstep. Now, you shall decide the works to be completed and to be taken up on priority. ‘Back2Village’ is a celebration of people’s participation in development. The success of ‘Back2Village’ programmes is entirely due to the active participation of the masses,” Sinha said.

