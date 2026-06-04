Panchayats from 5 southern states bag 18 of 42 national awards

Speaking on the occasion, the Panchayati Raj Minister said that a particularly inspiring feature of the National Panchayat Awards 2025 is that 22 of the 42 awardees are led by women elected representatives.

PANCHAYATS FROM the five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu bagged 18 of 42 National Panchayat Awards 2025, while those from the Hindi heartland states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar could manage to win just one each.

The awards, conferred by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj annually, recognise outstanding local rural bodies across the country for their contribution towards the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) and excellence in grassroots governance. The performance of the local bodies is assessed through the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), which evaluates panchayats across governance, infrastructure, livelihoods, social justice, environment, and women empowerment indicators.