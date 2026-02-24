Ahead of panchayat polls, Patnaik takes on Odisha govt over farmer issues — ‘Not Jai Kisan but Bhago Kisan’

“When the farmers lodge protests, the state government accuses them of telling lies,” Patnaik said.

As the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) marked the end of its three-week-long farmers’ protest in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar Tuesday, party chief Naveen Patnaik accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of “failing farmers despite tall election promises”, warning of intensified protests.

Former chief minister Patnaik, who addressed the Chasi Surakhya Samabesh near the state Assembly, said for the BJP government, ‘Jai Kishan’ is only a slogan, “while in reality it’s ‘Bhago Kisan’”.

“The government will complete two years in office soon, but has failed to take and implement right decisions. They made tall promises and claims during elections but nothing substantial has been delivered,” Patnaik told the gathering.