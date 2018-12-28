Panchayat polls: HC refuses to hear Punjab’s review plea on rejection of nomination papers

PUNJAB government and State Election Commission on Thursday failed to get relief in the Punjab and Haryana High Court as a vacation bench refused to hear their review application on merits against Monday’s “blanket order” by a different vacation bench asking the returning officers in the panchayat elections to take a fresh decision on the rejection of nomination papers of all aggrieved candidates within 48 hours, and to provide them an opportunity of hearing.

The panchayat elections are to be held on December 30. In its review petition, the government has argued that the courts do not have a jurisdiction to entertain such writ petitions, while the election process is on as the same is barred under Article 243O.

“We are however of the view that any prayer seeking review/modification/recalling of an order ought to be considered and dealt with by the same Bench. Accordingly we are declining to entertain submissions on the merits of the case,” the division bench of Justices Tejinder Singh Dhindsa and Mahabir Singh Sindhu said in an order on Thursday, despite state’s repeated arguments that the technicalities should not come in the way of the bench to hear the review petition.

The hearing on Thursday began with the Bench asking Additional Advocate General Rameeza Hakeem to assist the court on the “judicial propriety of a co-ordinate bench taking up a review application”.

The earlier decision on the petitions, filed by over 120 candidates whose nomination papers were rejected by the returning officers on several grounds, was passed by a division bench of Justices Fateh Deep Singh and Harsimran Singh Sethi, which was not available due to the court vacations.

Hakeem presented a compilation containing various judgments before the bench to contend that there are “no shackles” on reviewing an order passed by a co-ordinate bench as the present vacation bench represents the High Court itself. Pertinently, the High Court is closed on the judicial side due to winter break till January 4, except the few benches who are there to hear urgent matters.

The bench did not agree with the government counsel’s assertion and observed that the state may or may not have a good case on merits, but “we are not entering into the merits”. However, Hakeem submitted that the order passed on Monday is per incuriam – without attention to relevant laws or precedents – and amounts to virtually derailing the entire election process.

Seeking modification of limiting the Monday order to only 117 petitioners instead of all those aggrieved, she argued, “The State has no mechanism to test who are similarly placed. Please stay the part where it extends the order to everyone so that we are not inundated with representations given the imminent date of election”.

She further submitted that there is no time frame in the order as to by when the representations are to be filed by the aggrieved candidates. “If someone comes on December 29… The election is on December 30,” she said, adding that till Thursday morning about 2,707 representations have been made before the authorities. “When someone files the representation, there is reopening of the whole process.”

Following the Thursday hearing, the petitions were adjourned for January 7 before the same bench comprising of Justices Singh and Sethi, which passed the order on Monday.