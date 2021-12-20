Aishwarya Rai Bachchan summoned by ED in Panama Papers case

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into the Panama Papers expose, showing that several prominent personalities in India had floated companies in tax havens.

Sources said Rai has been summoned to appear before the Investigating Officer in Delhi. It was not confirmed, however, when she had been asked to appear, or what charges she was facing.

Rai was one of several prominent personalities named in The Indian Express-ICIJ 2016 Panama Papers expose. The summons from the ED is the first indication that agencies are actively pursuing the case against the Bachchans who, records indicate, floated an offshore entity, Amic Partners Limited, in the British Virgin Islands in 2005.

Senior officials told The Indian Express that Rai, 48, had been sent summons two times previously but had sought more time. “Let us wait and see if she responds to the third summons and comes,” an official said.

The papers regarding the Bachchans were part of records maintained by Mossack Fonseca (MF), a Panamanian firm that helped set up offshore entities. These showed that for at least three years, Rai and her family were part of Amic Partners.

The Indian Express accessed MF documents which showed that Rai, her father Kotedadi Ramana Rai Krishna Rai, mother Vrinda Krishna Raj Rai, and brother Aditya Rai were appointed on May 14, 2005, as directors of Amic Partners – with an initial authorised capital of $50,000.

On June 18, 2005, an Amic board resolution changed Rai’s status to shareholder. And on July 5, 2005, internal instructions exchanged between MF staff stated: “One of the shareholders requested to shorten her name from Ms Ashwaria Rai (sic) to Ms A Rai for reasons of confidentiality. The same was mutually agreed and consented by all directors and shareholders.”

In 2008, a year after Rai married Abhishekh Bachchan, the process to wind up the company was initiated, show records.

MF records show that when the company was set up, each share had a par value of $1 with the Certificate of Incumbency stating that the four directors had an identical holding of 12,500 shares each.

Correspondence from MF’s Dubai office shows that Amic was acquired for $1,500, with $1,150 being the acquisition fee and $350 charged as the licence fee. The agent used was a Dubai-based company, BKR Adonis Kannan. The subscribers resolution of Amic — dated May 12, 2005 — shows Rai and her father as the “first Directors”. In all MF documents linked to Amic, the address columns were left blank.

In 2007, Amic was re-registered with a Certificate of Incumbency, dated April 10, showing only Rai’s father and brother as directors and all four as shareholders. Once again, each stakeholder, including Rai, was shown to have 12,500 shares each. In 2008, the company was dissolved.

Archana Sadanand, the media advisor to Aishwarya Rai, had then said: “What is this consortium (ICIJ) and what does it do? Is this an authorised entity and how do we know that the information they get is authentic? All information that you have is totally untrue and false.”

The ED has been probing the Panama Papers case since the expose came out in 2016. As reported by The Indian Express, over Rs 20,000 crore worth of undeclared assets have been detected by the Income Tax authorities in connection with the Panama Papers investigation.