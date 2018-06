Panama Papers LIVE UPDATES: Here’s all you need to know about the latest investigation

Panama Papers List LIVE Updates: In the new set of over 1.2 million documents, at least 12,000 of them are linked to Indians. Panama Papers List LIVE Updates: In the new set of over 1.2 million documents, at least 12,000 of them are linked to Indians.

‘Panama Papers: The Aftermath‘ is a fresh investigation by The Indian Express, in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, of Indian individuals and entities who park and move their money in and out of safe havens. The new set of papers reveals how Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, which serviced their accounts, scrambled to respond to an unprecedented global crackdown. In the new set of over 1.2 million documents, at least 12,000 of them are linked to Indians.

This second lot of the Panama Papers also highlights details of offshore companies incorporated by a clutch of Indian businessmen who did not figure in the 2016 leak. These include Ajay Bijli, owner of PVR cinemas, and members of his family; Kavin Bharti Mittal, CEO of Hike Messenger and son of Sunil Mittal; and, Jalaj Ashwin Dani, son of Asian Paints promoter Ashwin Dani.