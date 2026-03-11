As Panaji votes for municipal polls today, what do voters most care about?

Traffic congestion, waste management, parking woes and “unregulated” tourism are the key concerns on the minds of more than 32,000 voters as they head to the polls in the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) elections today.

Jovito Lopes, a veteran journalist and resident of the heritage ward of Fontainhas, has watched Panaji – located on the banks of the Mandovi River – transform long before tourists thronged the capital city. “The city has deteriorated due to urbanisation and migration. More so with the casinos coming up on the Mandovi,” he says.

“The foremost issue is that roads must be motorable and pavements must be reserved solely for pedestrians. Traffic congestion and the lack of parking spaces are major problems. Zebra crossings have disappeared, and senior citizens like me find it difficult to cross the road. The municipal marketplace is in an awful condition – you cannot enter without gum boots. The Portuguese built a great drainage system, but the corporation has managed to destroy it. When it rains, the drains are clogged. For the past fortnight, we have seen roads being done up; they seem to be fooling people. The only thing the corporation has managed well is garbage collection,” Lopes adds.