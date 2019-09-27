PAN-Aadhaar card linking deadline is September 30: Here’s how to link

The deadline to link your PAN card with Aadhaar is September 30, Monday. The Income Tax (I-T) Department has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN in order to income tax returns.

According to a press release by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in March, the date for the linking of PAN with Aadhaar had been extended from March 31 to September 30, 2019.

“The cut-off date for intimating the Aadhaar number and linking PAN with Aadhaar is September 30, 2019, unless specifically exempted,” the statement read.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had upheld Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act making the PAN-Aadhaar linkage mandatory.

Also, with effect from April 1, it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing income returns.

The Income Tax Department has on its website – incometaxindia.gov.in – listed various ways for the income tax assessees to link their Aadhaar with PAN.

Here are some easy steps:

Step 1: Visit Income Tax e-filing portal and log in to your account (create if you don’t have)

Important Note: Usually right after login you are greeted with a popup window asking you to link your Aadhaar. But if that doesn’t happen then follow below steps.

Step 2: Click on ‘Profile Settings’ and then on ‘Link Aadhaar’

You’ll find the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option right at the bottom of ‘Profile Settings’ Drop-down

Step 3: Enter your 12-digit ‘Aadhaar Number’ in the box and click on Save.

Once done you’ll see a message saying “Aadhaar-PAN linking is completed successfully.”