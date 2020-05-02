Palghar: Separate mob stopped bus rushing cops to lynching site

An FIR was filed on April 17 regarding the bus attack in which some policemen suffered minor injuries. An FIR was filed on April 17 regarding the bus attack in which some policemen suffered minor injuries.

Nearly two weeks after three men including two sadhus were lynched by a mob in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district, it has emerged that a separate group of about 200 men stopped and attacked a Maharashtra police bus that was rushing reinforcements to the lynching site on the intervening night of April 16 and 17.

For over three hours, the bus was held hostage at Chisda village near Khanvel in Dadra-Nagar Haveli, about 13 km from Gadchinchle village in Palghar where the lynching occurred that night at around 11 pm.

An FIR was filed on April 17 regarding the bus attack in which some policemen suffered minor injuries. Nineteen men from Chisda and nearby areas were arrested on April 24 and released on bail.Two men, the alleged masterminds, were picked up again on Thursday and placed under preventive detention.

According to Dadra-Nagar Haveli Collector Sundeep Kumar Singh, Suraj Zimne and Jagdish Rathad were found to have led the mob of 200-300 men to cut down a tree and block the highway that night, soon after the lynching.

