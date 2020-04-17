Palghar mob lynching: Three men beaten to death over suspected theft

The police vehicle that was attacked in Palghar. (Express Photo) The police vehicle that was attacked in Palghar. (Express Photo)

Three men were lynched in Gadchinchle in Palghar district of Maharashtra by a local tribal, who though they were thieves. The three were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a vigilante group that locals had set up to patrol the area during the night.

All the three men from Nasik came by a rented vehicle and were badly beaten up by the mob. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station, which was sent to stop the mob, was also attacked and policemen were beaten up as well. At least, a team of 20 members was on the spot but but couldn’t stop the villagers. Three police officials were injured in the attack.

The mob dispersed later, after a larger force was called. The three men had succumbed to injuries by then.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd