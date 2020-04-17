Palghar mob lynching: Three men beaten to death over suspected theft

Three men were lynched in Gadchinchle in Palghar district of Maharashtra by a local tribal, who though they were thieves. The three were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a vigilante group that locals had set up to patrol the area during the night.
All the three men from Nasik came by a rented vehicle and were badly beaten up by the mob. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station, which was sent to stop the mob, was also attacked and policemen were beaten up as well. At least, a team of 20 members was on the spot but but couldn’t stop the villagers. Three police officials were injured in the attack.
The mob dispersed later, after a larger force was called. The three men had succumbed to injuries by then.
