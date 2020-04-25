Palghar lynching: SP leader gives Rs 1 lakh each to Victims’ families

A roadblock outside a village near the attack site in Palghar district of Maharashtra. (Express photo by Kavitha Iyer) A roadblock outside a village near the attack site in Palghar district of Maharashtra. (Express photo by Kavitha Iyer)

A former member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has provided assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the two sadhus and their driver who were killed in a mob lynching incident in Palghar’s Gadchinchle village on April 16. On Thursday, Santosh Pandey of the Samajwadi Party, visited the home of Sushilgiri Maharaj in Lambhua taluka of UP’s Sultanpur and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the victim’s brother. He also visited the village in Bhadohi where victim Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri’s family lives to hand over the assistance. Pandey said he has transferred Rs 1 lakh into the bank account of a family member of Nilesh Yelgade, the driver.

