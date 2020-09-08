Palghar lynching — Police to SC: One staffer dismissed, two retired, pay cut for 15

Police inspect the car that was attacked in Gadchinchle village. (File)

Maharashtra Police has told the Supreme Court that it dismissed one of its personnel, compulsorily retired two others and reduced the pay to minimum for 15 others in connection with the Palghar lynching of two sadhus and their driver on April 16.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, which is hearing petitions seeking independent probe into the crime, the state police said it had filed two chargesheets against 126 accused persons.

A departmental inquiry was also ordered against the police personnel “who have been prima-facie found negligent and derelict in the performance of their duties in handling the incident and preventing the commission of crime at and around the time of aforesaid incident”.

“After considering their replies to the show cause notice and after hearing them, the Special Inspector General of Police, Kon-kan Range, has issued final Order on 21.08.2020 imposing punishment upon the delinquent police personnel,” the affidavit said. Accordingly, one Assistant Police Inspector has been dismissed, one Assistant Police Sub Inspector and one police driver compulsorily retired from service, and pay reduced to minimum for varying periods for one Sub Inspector, one Head Constable and 13 Police Constables, the affidavit added.

The three victims from Mumbai were going to attend a funeral in Surat amid the lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16 allegedly in the presence of police.

