Palghar lynching; CID files two chargesheets against 126 men

The state CID on Wednesday filed two chargesheets against 126 men accused of participating in a fatal mob attack on three men, including two sadhus, and attacking police personnel in Palghar district’s Gadchinchle village on April 16. The chargesheets reportedly rule out any religious angle behind the attack on the three men.

On Tuesday, a sessions court in Dahanu had rejected the bail applications of 25 men accused in the case. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who was appointed the special public prosecutor in the case in June by state government, said 154 adults and 11 juveniles have been named as accused. “On Tuesday, the court rejected the bail applications filed by some of them,” he added.

While a group of 25 accused reportedly sought bail on technical grounds, Maneshinde submitted to the court that there was evidence against them.

Since it took over the probe in the case, the state CID has questioned 808 suspects, recorded statements of 118 witnesses, gathered cellphone locations of the accused at the time of the incident as well as studied videos and photographs of the murderous attack shot on cellphones and CCTV footage from a forest department chowki outside which the lynching occurred.

Three cases were registered at Kasa police station – of the murder and the attack on police personnel on April 16 and another attack on a police party the following day. In the murder case, the police have filed a 4,955-page chargesheet against 126 men and another 5,921-page chargesheet against the 126 accused for attacking the police personnel who tried to protect the deceased.

On the night of April 16, a mob of men fatally attacked Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh telgade (30) on the main road outside Gadchinchle village, very close to Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli border. Immediately after the incident, the Palghar police had arrested 101 adults and detained nine juveniles. More arrests were made in subsequent weeks.

