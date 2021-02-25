Palghar case: Place fresh chargesheet on record, SC tells police

Maharashtra Police had earlier told the court that it dismissed one of its personnel, compulsorily retired two others and reduced the pay to minimum for 15 others in connection with the incident.

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday asked Maharashtra Police to place on record the second supplementary chargesheet filed by it in the April 2020 Palghar lynching case.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy gave the state two weeks to bring the chargesheet on record after which it will hear the matter again. The court was hearing a plea seeking investigation by the CBI or NIA into the killing of two sadhus and their driver in Gadricholi village in Palghar district on the night of April 16.

In an affidavit, the police said a departmental inquiry was also ordered against the personnel “who have been prima facie found negligent and derelict in the performance of their duties in handling the incident and preventing the commission of crime…”.