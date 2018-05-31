After Palghar loss, Shiv Sena writes to Election Commission for recounting of votes

Palghar saw the biggest clash between two estranged allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, and the results are likely to have a bearing on the Shiv Sena’s decision to go solo in the 2019 general elections. (Express photo) Palghar saw the biggest clash between two estranged allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, and the results are likely to have a bearing on the Shiv Sena’s decision to go solo in the 2019 general elections. (Express photo)

Hours after BJP retained the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, trouncing Shriniwas Wanga of Shiv Sena by over 29,000 votes, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party shot off a letter to the Election Commission, alleging discrepancies in the counting of votes and demanding a recount. The party also asked the Chief Election Commissioner to withhold the results of Palghar constituency until recounting was completed.

Palghar saw the biggest clash between two estranged allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, and the results are likely to have a bearing on the Shiv Sena’s decision to go solo in the 2019 general elections. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga in January this year and Sena fielded Wanaga’s son Shrinivas. However, it seems Sena’s ploy of throwing BJP off the perch by garnering sympathy votes failed and the constituency’s substantial north Indian population voted en masse for the saffron party.

In the letter to the CEC, Shiv Sena leader Ketan Chandrakant Patil alleged that during the counting process, there were huge anomalies in round numbers 20-26 and asked the election watchdog for a recount of votes. Calling it a serious issue, the letter further asked the poll panel not to declare the final result till the re-counting of votes was done.

Gavit was in the Congress before joining the BJP and had been a minister in the previous Congress-NCP government. Palghar, on the outskirts of Mumbai, is a Scheduled Tribe reserved constituency. “Winning or losing is not as much important as taking forward the good work done by my father,” Wanaga said after the loss. “We will rectify our mistakes and I am confident we will win the election in 2019,” he added, alleging that BJP had used all possible means to win the elections.

This is not the first time that Shiv Sena has pointed fingers at the BJP, accusing the party of misconduct in Palghar. Two days ahead of the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll, Thackeray released an audio clip of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where he is purportedly heard asking BJP workers to use “saam, daam, dand, bhed (negotiation, money, punishment and division)” to win the May 28 bye-election.

