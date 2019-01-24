Palaniswami files defamation suit against journalist

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday moved the Madras High Court, seeking Rs 1.10 crore as compensation from journalist Mathew Samuel, who has made allegations linking Palaniswami to a robbery case at late J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate, and five deaths.

Advertising

The plea moved by senior advocate Satish Parasaran on behalf of Palaniswami also wanted a direction from the court to restrain media houses from publishing news articles based on Samuel’s statements or interviews. Accepting the petition, the high court restrained Samuel and others from talking to the media on their allegations against Palaniswami. The court also restrained them from using a video report, which was produced by Samuel, in which the robbery accused were seen making the allegations.

The plea named Samuel and his team members Jibin Polian Kundan, Sijya Anil and Shivani. It has also named the second and third accused in the robbery case, Sayan and Manoj, as Samuel’s allegations were based on interviews with them.