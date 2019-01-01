Palamu police ban black dress, bag for PM Modi event, allow shoes after outrage

AMID FEAR of protests by teachers on contract, police in Jharkhand’s Palamu have banned the use of black clothes by those attending a function scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the district on January 5.

The order, issued by Palamu SP Indrajit Mahatha on December 29, covers the use of shawls, trousers, shirts, coats, sweaters, mufflers, socks, ties, bags and shoes at the function. Sources said that after the SP’s order drew criticism, police have decided that black shoes would be allowed.

The SP’s order to deputy commissioners in Latehar, Garhwa, Chatra and Palamu, states: “…PM is scheduled to travel to district on 5 January. Those who are coming to attend PM function should be instructed in advance not to wear black dress to the function venue and everyone must carry their identity cards.”

Sources said the order was issued to avoid protests by contract teachers, who had waved black flags at Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das during a function in Ranchi last month. The protesters were demanding regularisation of jobs and pay parity with government teachers.

“We have to take care of the dignity of guests…There will be no restriction on black shoes though,” SP Mahatha said.

“We have held meetings with functionaries of some teachers’ associations, who have assured us that they will not hold any protest at the PM function,” another officer said.