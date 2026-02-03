Between marriage and trafficking: How Palamu police are piecing together a minor’s story

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 42-year-old man in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, has been arrested after allegedly marrying a minor girl.
The Palamu Superintendent, Reeshma Ramesan said that the minor had told the police that her mother had arranged the marriage. “Her mother sent her after receiving Rs 10,000. The mother got the minor married to the man. It cannot be described outright as ‘selling’ at this stage,” she said.
A case has been registered against the mother with the SP stating that the girl’s father, who works outside Palamu, was kept in the dark about the marriage. “When the girl got an opportunity, she contacted her father. He then came and rescued her and informed the police,” she said.
She clarified that the case will proceed as a regular police investigation and will be placed before the court. “The minor will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee only for recording her statement. Otherwise, the investigation will continue as a normal police case,” she said.
Satish Kumar Gupta, officer-in-charge of Nawa Jaipur police station, said the police have not yet established the full sequence of events and are currently collecting evidence.
Gupta said the police were informed that an alleged marriage may have taken place at a temple in Chiyanki of Medninagar area. “If it is established that a marriage took place and proof such as a temple record or certificate is found, a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act will be registered,” he said.
He added that if no proof of marriage is found, the case may fall under human trafficking. “If it is further found that the minor was confined or sexually exploited, then appropriate sections, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, will be invoked under the jurisdiction where the offence occurred,” Gupta said.
Police said all the details are part of the initial inquiry and will be verified through statements and material evidence.
