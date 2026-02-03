Between marriage and trafficking: How Palamu police are piecing together a minor’s story

A case has been registered against the mother with the SP stating that the girl's father, who works outside Palamu, was kept in the dark about the marriage.

A 42-year-old man in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, has been arrested after allegedly marrying a minor girl.

The Palamu Superintendent, Reeshma Ramesan said that the minor had told the police that her mother had arranged the marriage. “Her mother sent her after receiving Rs 10,000. The mother got the minor married to the man. It cannot be described outright as ‘selling’ at this stage,” she said.

A case has been registered against the mother with the SP stating that the girl’s father, who works outside Palamu, was kept in the dark about the marriage. “When the girl got an opportunity, she contacted her father. He then came and rescued her and informed the police,” she said.