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Pakistan’s new recruits don’t cross the border. They’re Indian teens

Over two years, agencies in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Maharashtra have traced dozens of young men recruited online by Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti and his aides, allegedly at the ISI’s behest. The Indian Express reports on a network that scans Instagram comments for the broke, the unschooled and the addicted, pays Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 upfront, and grades the work upward, from filming a police station to hurling a grenade

Youngsters arrested by Delhi Special Cell as part of eight accused arrestedYoungsters arrested by Delhi Special Cell as part of eight accused arrested
Written by: Mohamed Thaver
11 min readMumbaiAug 16, 2026 07:06 AM IST First published on: Aug 16, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

Ashraf Daniyal, 23, a handloom worker from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, living in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra; Sajid Mehboob Shaikh, 21, a garbage collector from Kurla, Mumbai; Krishna Mishra, 20, of Gorakhpur, UP, forced to take up work as a child due to poverty; Amarjit Singh and Karanjit Singh (both 19) and Satnam Singh, 22, friends from Gurdaspur, Punjab — these are a few of the many youngsters identified in the past two years by law enforcement agencies across the country as having been lured via social media by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and nurtured as sleeper cells to carry out activities at its behest.

At the heart of the alleged operations, as per officials, is Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti and his associates. Daniyal was allegedly befriended in January this year on Instagram by Hamad Memon, an aide of Bhatti. After he had been suitably impressed by Memon, Daniyal was reportedly invited to another messaging group where one of the main topics of discussion was the state of the minorities in India and how to change it.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority req... Read More

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