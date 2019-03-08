Toggle Menu
Pakistan’s envoy to India meets PM Imran Khanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pakistans-envoy-to-india-meets-pm-imran-khan-5617547/

Pakistan’s envoy to India meets PM Imran Khan

Mehmood is scheduled to return to New Delhi after he was called back to Islamabad for consultations following flare up of tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File)

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and took his advice on Indo-Pak relations before returning to his post in New Delhi.

Mehmood is scheduled to return to New Delhi after he was called back to Islamabad for consultations following flare up of tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

The envoy took Prime Minister Khan’s advice on Pak-India relations before he returned to his post in New Delhi, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was also called to New Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Advertising

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group claimed responsibility for the attack on February 14.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J&K: One held for posting communally sensitive comments on Whatsapp group
2 AG Venugopal takes u-turn, now claims Rafale 'documents not stolen from MoD'
3 MHA issues advisory for safety of J&K residents in other states, tells police to take strict action against offenders