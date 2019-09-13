Pakistan’s bid to polarise Kashmir issue rejected: MEA

TWO DAYS after the face-off at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India on Thursday said Pakistan’s attempt to polarise and politicise the Kashmir issue had been rejected. It said Pakistan needs to understand that “repeating a lie four or five times does not turn it into a gospel truth”.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Pakistan’s attempt to polarise and politicise the situation that has been rejected at the (UNHRC), it was very clear. The global community is aware about Pakistan’s role in aiding, abetting and supporting terror infrastructure which they have in their country.”

Kumar added, “It is quite audacious on the part of Pakistan that the country which is harbouring terrorists, which is the epicentre of terrorism, is pretending to speak on behalf of the global community on human rights. Their record of persecution of minorities, both ethnic and religious, I don’t need to amplify… The credibility of the messenger here is highly suspect. This is something which the global community is aware of.”

On September 10, Pakistan called on the UNHRC to not remain “indifferent” after India revoked J&K’s special status under Article 370, following which New Delhi hit out at Islamabad for “misusing” the platform for “malicious political agenda under the garb of human rights”.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has, once again, refused to get drawn into the J&K situation and appealed to India and Pakistan to engage on the issue “through dialogue”. The Secretary General’s position was made clear after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi met him in New York.

The MEA spokesperson on Thursday also sought to question Pakistan’s claim that around 60 countries have supported its joint statement on the human rights situation in J&K, which it said was submitted to the UNHRC. “The UNHRC has 47 countries as members. They (Pakistan) are claiming support of 60 countries,” he said, adding that India does not have the list of countries which Pakistan claimed supported it.

Kumar said the international community was aware of the reasons behind India’s decisions and the steps being taken to ensure normalcy in the region. He said every effort was being made to bring the situation to normal.