Pakistani youth caught trying to infiltrate Gujarat border

Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani youth on Wednesday for attempting to cross the international border in Kutch district of Gujarat, official sources said.

“A Muslim youth named Manhar, about 30-32 years of age, hailing from Umerkot, located in Sindh province of Pakistan, has been caught while trying to cross the international border that is a part of Bhuj area,” said a BSF official.

The apprehension that took place around 3 am comes in wake of heightened tension between the two countries after the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Balakot.

When asked if anything has been recovered from the suspect, the official said, “We did not recover anything from the youth. However, he is being interrogated by multiple agencies.”

A few days ago, a Pakistani drone was shot down in Abdasa taluka of Kutch district.

The Indian Express has reported that between 2014-18, a total of 96 infiltrators were nabbed on the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat. Most of these apprehensions were Pakistani fishermen who were caught near the disputed Sir Creek region in Kutch.

Out of an estimated 512 kilometres of the land border that Gujarat shares with Pakistan, only 340 kilometres has been sanctioned for fencing. Of this, only a little over 280 kilometres has been fenced. The rest of the area is yet to be covered as the marshy and water-logged terrain is not considered feasible for construction of a fence. This stretch is expected to be covered using non-physical barriers like a laser fence.