Pakistani troops target forward posts along LoC

Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said. Pakistani troops have been targeting forward Indian positions along the LoC in the area at frequent intervals over the last three days. On Thursday, a BSF constable was killed and another injured in firing from across the border.

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that unprovoked firing from across the border started around 9 am. The Army, which retaliated in response, is reported to have been inflicted heavy damage on the Pakistani side, sources said.

The latest ceasefire violation in Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani sector has come less than a fortnight after after Brigade Commanders of both the Indian and Pakistan held a flag meeting at Chakkan Da Bagh, near Poonch, on November 23. During the meeting, measures to augment confidence-building measures, maintaining peace along the LoC and prevention of infiltration from PoK were discussed.

There have been reports that Pakistan is trying to facilitate infiltration attempts by terrorists and as a result, a large number of militants are reported to have gathered at the launch pads on the Pakistani side of the LoC.

The Keri-Battal area is known to be an infiltration route taken by militants to enter the country from across the LoC. On October 21, Pakistan’s Border Action Team had attacked an Indian patrol team, killing three soldiers and injuring one in the area. Two of the intruders who had crossed the LoC were also killed in the gunfight.

Earlier, in March, four heavily armed fidayeens were killed by police on the outskirts of Sunderbani town. The men were stated to have come into the country from across the LoC through Keri sector.

Sources attributed the spurt in infiltration attempt to desperation on Pakistan side to push in maximum number of terrorists, adding that Indian forces were fully prepared to deal with the situation.