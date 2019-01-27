Pakistani troops resort to shelling in J&K’s Nowshera sector

Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in Jammu Kashmir’s Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.

A defence ministry spokesperson, Lt Colonel Devender Anand, said that firing from across the border started at around 1.15 pm. The Indian Army is “retaliating strongly and effectively”, he said.

In light of ongoing tension along the border, there was no exchange of sweets between the two sides on Republic Day. Saturday also saw firing and mortar shelling from Pakistan side in Mankote area of Poonch district.

Ever since the beginning of 2019, Pakistani troops, in a bid to push in armed terrorists into the state, have been resorting to unprovoked firing almost on a daily basis, sources said. At least four people, including an Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force and an Army Major, have been killed and over half a dozen others injured in Pakistani firing so far in 2019.