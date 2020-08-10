scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 10, 2020
Top News

Pakistani troops fire at border posts along LoC

The unprovoked firing from across the border started in the Balakote sector around 10.15 am and was given a befitting response by Indian Army personnel guarding the LoC, the spokesman said.

By: PTI | Jammu | Published: August 10, 2020 12:14:23 pm
Jammu firing, Jammu LOC firing, Pakistan firing in Jammu, Pakistan firing at LOC, India news, Indian Express However, there was no report of any casualty, the spokesman said. (Representational Image)

Pakistani troops opened fire on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, a defence spokesman said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border started in the Balakote sector around 10.15 am and was given a befitting response by Indian Army personnel guarding the LoC, the spokesman said.

He said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no report of any casualty, the spokesman said.

Officials said Pakistan Army personnel also fired mortar shells targeting Tarkundi village, causing panic among residents.

On Sunday, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in Mankote, Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement