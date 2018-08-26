Follow Us:
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
Pakistani-origin woman is PM Modi’s rakhi sister

From an RSS worker to the country's prime minister, Narendra Modi has risen in position but not forgotten his promise to protect Qamar.

As India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special guest at his residence. Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a Pakistani-origin woman, paid him a visit to tie rakhi — something which she has been doing for over 20 years now. From the time he was a humble RSS worker, Qamar had endearingly kept alive the tradition even after he had become prime minister.

Qamar told news agency ANI in New Delhi, “I have been tying rakhi to Narendra bhai for the last 22-23 years, excited to do it this time too.”

She said PM Modi returned her call despite his tight work schedule. “This time I thought PM Modi must be busy but two days back he called, I was very happy to know that; started preparing for Raksha Bandhan,” she said.

Recollecting the time he was RSS worker, Qamar said: “When I first tied rakhi to Narendra bhai, he was a karyakarta but with his sheer hard work and vision, he has become the PM,” she said.

Qamar came to India from Pakistan after her marriage and has been living here since then.

