Pakistani officials aggressively turned away guests from Iftar party: Indian envoy

The guests and Indian diplomats, who were invited at an Iftar party organised by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, were aggressively turned away by Pakistani officials, Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria told ANI. Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused, Bisaria was quoted by ANI as saying, “We apologise to all our guests who were aggressively turned away from our Iftar yesterday. Such intimidation tactics are deeply disappointing.”

Bisaria added, “They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilised behaviour, but they are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations.”

According to the news agency, several guests present at the event were reportedly harassed and intimidated by the officials. Some of the invitees also reportedly received calls that threatened them with consequences if they attended the Iftar party.