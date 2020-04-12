Mobile phones, sim cards seized from Pakistani militant inside J&K prison

It has not been the first time that mobile phones and SIM cards have been seized from a jail militant in Kot Bhalwal jail as earlier also, militants lodged there have been found in possession of mobile phones. It has not been the first time that mobile phones and SIM cards have been seized from a jail militant in Kot Bhalwal jail as earlier also, militants lodged there have been found in possession of mobile phones.

In a major security breach inside the high security Kot Bhalwal Central Jail, UT police on Saturday seized some mobile phones and SIM cards from a jailed Pakistani militant.

Identifying the militant as Abdul Rehman Mughal, sources said the seizure included three mobile phones, two SIM cards, besides a charger, one head phone and a memory card. The police have registered a case in the matter.

It is not for the first time that mobile phones and SIM cards have been seized from a jail militant in Kot Bhalwal jail as earlier also, militants lodged there have been found in possession of mobile phones. In 1999, nearly a dozen Pakistani militants had dug 100 ft underground tunnel from their barrack to make good their escape, but they were caught by jail officials when they were hardly four or five feet away from freedom.

The seizure followed searches carried out inside the Kot Bhalwal jail within hours after the apprehension of an over ground worker of Jaish-e-Mohammad by police in border R S Pura area earlier during the day. Following specific tip off, the OGW Muzaffar Beigh of Handwara was nabbed by a police naka party headed by R S Pura SHO Jaipal Sharma near Chakroi.

Five SIM cards among other incriminating material were seized from him, police said, adding that during preliminary questioning, he made important disclosures regarding his links with militants. Accordingly. an FIR No. 63:2020 was registered against him under sections 13, 17 and 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, besides 121-A of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said the apprehended OGW revealed that the SIM cards were meant for supply to some militants lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail. He also disclosed having supplied SIM cards and mobile phones to some jailed militants earlier also, making UT police inform jail authorities about it.

He had been in R S Pura area for past many days, sources said, adding that during the period, he had even stayed at the house of one Labba Ram of Chakroi as well. The latter had come in contact with the OGW when he was facing trial in a criminal case and was accordingly lodged in the jail, where Beigh used to come to meet his jailed uncle.

