IB sounds alert: Possibility of Pakistani marine commandos infiltrating Gulf of Kutch

Amid a freeze in India and Pakistan relations, the Intelligence Bureau raised an alert about the possibility of Pakistani marine commandos infiltrating India from the Gulf of Kutch.

A spokesperson of Adani Ports & Logistics told The Indian Express that they have received an advisory from the IB to stay alert.

Tensions between the two neighbouring countries rose after India abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu-Kashmir.

Islamabad has threatened to close down airspace for India in bid to ratchet up tensions. The move is likely to put further strain on India-Pakistan relations.

“PM is considering a complete closure of airspace to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration,” Pakistan’s Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Chaudhry is a close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Modi has started we’ll finish!” he tweeted, referring to the Narendra Modi government’s decision to revoke J&K’s special status.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Modi, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 26, after IAF fighter jets struck a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist training camp in Balakot in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.