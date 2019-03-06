Toggle Menu
Pakistani man held in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch area

A senior official said the unidentified man from Pakistan was nabbed by a patrol party of the border guarding force near border pillar number 1050.

The BSF guards the Rann of Kutch area that forms part of the India-Pakistan International Border (IB). (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old Pakistan national was apprehended by the BSF from the Rann of Kutch area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat Wednesday, a senior official said.

“No document or suspicious item has been recovered from the man. He surrendered immediately when the troops challenged him. Further probe is on,” he added.

The BSF guards the Rann of Kutch area that forms part of the India-Pakistan International Border (IB).

