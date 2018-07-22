Pakistani intruder shot dead in Kathua

A Pakistani national was shot dead in Kathua as he was trying to sneak in across IB. (Representational Image) A Pakistani national was shot dead in Kathua as he was trying to sneak in across IB. (Representational Image)

A Pakistani national, who was attempting to sneak into this side from across the International Border (IB), was shot dead by BSF personnel guarding the Hiranagar sector in Kathua Sunday, the police said.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel noticed some movement in Bobiya and challenged the intruder when he tried to sneak into this side around 6: 45 am, a police official said. He said the man paid no heed to the warning and was subsequently shot dead.

The body of the deceased is lying near the zero line towards Pakistani territory, the official said.

