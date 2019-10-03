Pakistani intruder held in Jammu; BSF responds to Pak firing along LoC, IB

A Pakistani national was apprehended from Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector during the wee hours of Thursday when he crossed over to this side of the International Border.

According to sources, the 16-year-old has been handed over to the police for questioning. The apprehension came amid unprovoked mortar shelling and firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in the state.

On Wednesday night, the Indian Army and the BSF retaliated to Pakistan’s firing along the LoC in Rajouri’s Keri sector and IB in Kathua’s Manyari area.

A kuchha hut was damaged in cross border shelling. The personal belongings of a family in the area were also gutted in fire after a bullet from Pakistan’s side entered the house.

Meanwhile, to have first-hand knowledge of the situation on the ground, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer, along with the Commanding Officer of BSF local battalion Satyendra Giri, spent the entire night at a BSF forward post in Manyari.

The area has been under constant firing by Pakistani troops for nearly a fortnight. In view of the situation, Langer said that work on the construction of bunkers has been expedited.