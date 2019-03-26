Pakistani intruder crosses unfenced border in Gujarat; nabbed by BSF

A second time this month, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat apprehended a Pakistani who crossed the ‘unfenced’ section of the international border that India shares with Pakistan, official sources said on Tuesday.

“The intruder, about 35-year-old was caught on Monday evening 100 yards inside Indian territory near border pillar number 1015. He had crossed the unfenced section of the international border,” a senior BSF official told The Indian Express.

Out of an estimated 512 kilometre of the land border that Gujarat shares with Pakistan, only 340 kilometres has been sanctioned for fencing. Of this, only a little over 280 kilometres has been fenced. The rest of the area is yet to be covered as the marshy and water-logged terrain is not considered feasible for construction of a fence.

“He appears to be mentally disturbed. He was picked up by the BSF patrol that was manning the area. He said his name was Mohammed Wali and it could not be ascertained which area in Pakistan he hails from,” the official added.

On March 6, a Pakistani youth belonging to Umerkot in Sindh Province of Pakistan was caught by the BSF for crossing the international border. Between 2014-18, a total of 96 infiltrators were nabbed on the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat.