Pakistani Hindu family heaves sigh of relief as MHA defers deportation

The family members of six Pakistani Hindu nationals were relieved after the Ministry of Home Affairs deferred a notice for their deportation to Pakistan. Earlier, the Rajasthan government had issued a deportation notice to the six people on November 19.

The deportation notice was issued by the Rajasthan government after an MHA letter on October 14 to the Rajasthan Home Department. The home ministry had mentioned that the Pakistani nationals were residing in Nachna village in Jaisalmer district and that it was reported that members of the family were involved in “suspicious activities” with one of them suspected to be in receipt of hawala money.

The letter had advised the FRO Jodhpur to issue a deportation order to the six individuals and ensure their deportation from India. A notice was then issued by the office of Jodhpur SP (intelligence).

However, the MHA issued an order on November 21, deferring the notice till further orders.

“Two children of my brother Nawab Chand were born after he migrated from Pakistan to India. My sister, whose name was also on the deportation notice has been engaged here in India. We were shattered… If they are deported, our whole family of 19 people would be divided. How can my brother’s wife and four children live without him if he is deported to Pakistan? How can we live without our father,” said Sundar Lal, son of Gul Chand.

“We are relieved now and want to be granted Indian citizenship. Ever since the past few days, we were running pillar to post in order to stop the deportation,” said Lal.

Activists had opposed the government notice and had claimed that it would not set a good precedent for minorities of other countries who migrate to India to escape persecution.

“If a person has committed visa violation or even a crime then that person should be punished according to the law of the land. But deportation is not the solution as the government should consider that they have migrated to India fearing persecution,” said Hindu Singh Sodha, president, Seemant Lok Sangathan.